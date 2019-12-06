Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies

Police are investigating the death of a man in Wisbech today (Friday).

Officers were called at just before 11.30am to reports of concern for the welfare of the man, believed to be in his 30s, at an address in John F Kennedy Court.

Officers, paramedics, air ambulance and the fire service attended. However, despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women and a man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

An investigation is ongoing, a police spokeswoman said.