Three people have been arrested after police raided three homes in Woodston today in a bid to tackle drug related offending in the area (Friday 29 April).

The Neighbourhood Support Team, assisted by local neighbourhood officers and Police Dog Dexter, carried out warrants in Orchard Street, Queens Walk and Grove Court.

Class A drugs, about £800 in cash, several mobile phones and knives were seized in Orchard Street and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the items seized in the operation

A 36-year-old man was also arrested in Orchard Street after he was found to be wanted for failing to appear in court.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in Queens Street, also for failing to appear in court.

Detective Sergeant Dave Walker, from the Neighbourhood Support Team, said he hoped the operation would provide ‘reassurance’ to local residents. He said: “Today’s activity has been in response to concerns from the local community around drug dealing and associated criminality in the Woodston area.

“I hope this provides some reassurance that we are listening to those concerns, gathering our own intelligence and taking action. I would encourage people to continue to report any concerns to us though.

Some of the items found in the operation

“After finding evidence of clear drug use, we are also working with other teams to put in place closure orders on two of the properties.”

Anyone with concerns or information about drug dealing can report to police online at https://bit.ly/3klWXls.

Some of the weapons seized in the operation