Three arrested and 'throwing stars' found after police spot suspected drug deal in Crabtree, Peterborough

Cash and drugs also seized
By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST
Police arrested three men – and seized throwing stars – after spotting a suspected drugs deal in Peterborough.

Plain clothed officers were on patrol in Paston on Friday night when they noticed suspicious activity.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Some of our response officers were on plain-clothed patrols in the Paston area on Friday night when they came across what looked to be a drug deal in Crabtree.

The men have since been bailedThe men have since been bailed
“Two men were stop-searched, resulting in one being found in possession of cannabis, several bags of suspected heroin, scales, £450 in cash and three mobile phones.

“Following his arrest, a search of a nearby house was carried out where a further two people were arrested after more drugs and three “throwing stars” were found.

“All three men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.”The men have now been bailed by police