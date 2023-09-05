Three arrested and 'throwing stars' found after police spot suspected drug deal in Crabtree, Peterborough

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police arrested three men – and seized throwing stars – after spotting a suspected drugs deal in Peterborough.

Plain clothed officers were on patrol in Paston on Friday night when they noticed suspicious activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Some of our response officers were on plain-clothed patrols in the Paston area on Friday night when they came across what looked to be a drug deal in Crabtree.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men have since been bailed

“Two men were stop-searched, resulting in one being found in possession of cannabis, several bags of suspected heroin, scales, £450 in cash and three mobile phones.

“Following his arrest, a search of a nearby house was carried out where a further two people were arrested after more drugs and three “throwing stars” were found.