Three arrested after mass brawl at Peterborough’s Queensgate centre sent shops into lockdown

Three people have been arrested a mass brawl in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Around 20 youths were seen brawling downstairs between John Lewis and Primark yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) while approximately another 30 were upstairs chanting.

Queensgate Shopping Centre

Shops closed their shutters and banners were ripped down and used as weapons, according to an eye-witness.

She said: “There was a commotion opposite the Westgate entrance. Two of them were going at it and all of these other kids were charging in. There were 20 or 30 of them.

“They ran up one side of Queensgate towards River Island shouting and screaming at each other.

“It went quiet so I thought they had disbanded.

“i got to River Island and could see the lads fighting each other and there were others going down the escalator pushing and charging.

“A security guard ran out from River Island to try and defuse the situation but they were breaking stuff and pushing each other. They pulled up banners and were breaking them up and hitting each other with them.

“People went into the shops and nobody wanted to walk down. There were people on the top floor chanting and charging.

“Suddenly one policeman appeared. It was a major incident and the public was unsafe. Shops locked their doors.

“I thought somebody might bring out a gun or knife.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said at the time of the incident: “We were called at 4.27pm with reports of violence in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

“It was reported a group of about 20 people were fighting in the ground floor area outside between John Lewis and Primark.

“Officers are at the scene. It is not clear whether any weapons have been used, however, people are injured.

“A number of people have been detained by security staff.”

This afternoon, the spokeswoman said: “Three people have been arrested in connection with disorder in Queensgate Shopping Centre yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 30).

“Two boys, both aged 17, and a 30-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of affray. They have since been released under investigation while we continue with our inquiries.”

A Queensgate spokesperson said: “The centre was not in lockdown and shops continued to trade as normal.

“The incident was dealt with in moments.”

