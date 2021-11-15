Three arrested after cannabis worth more than £300,000 found in Peterborough home
Three men have been arrested after cannabis worth more than £300,000 was found in a Peterborough home.
Police raided a property in Norfolk Street, Millfield on Friday morning, when they made the discovery.
Officers had to break through a home made barricade to gain entry to the property.
Inside the home, they found 389 cannabis plants worth up to £326,760.
Three men were arrested by the officers.
A Cambridgeshrie police spokesman said; “Cannabis remains illegal to possess, distribute, sell or grow in the UK so please report information to us here https://bit.ly/3FbgPjC
“Signs you are living next door to a cannabis farm could include:
• Strong smells
• Covered windows
• Condensation
• Visitors at unsociable hours
• Lights on day and night
• Buzz of ventilation”