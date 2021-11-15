Three arrested after cannabis worth more than £300,000 found in Peterborough home

Some of the drugs found in the home

Police raided a property in Norfolk Street, Millfield on Friday morning, when they made the discovery.

Officers had to break through a home made barricade to gain entry to the property.

Inside the home, they found 389 cannabis plants worth up to £326,760.

The homemade barricade

Three men were arrested by the officers.

A Cambridgeshrie police spokesman said; “Cannabis remains illegal to possess, distribute, sell or grow in the UK so please report information to us here https://bit.ly/3FbgPjC

“Signs you are living next door to a cannabis farm could include:

• Strong smells

• Covered windows

• Condensation

• Visitors at unsociable hours

• Lights on day and night

