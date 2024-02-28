Thousands of suspected illegal cigarettes seized from shop in Peterborough's Lincoln Road
Thousands of suspected illegal and counterfeit cigarettes have been seized from a shop and flat in Peterborough.
Officers from a number of agencies all carried out the operation in Lincoln Road yesterday (Tuesday).
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers from our eastern neighbourhood team and the modern slavery team were joined by trading standards, environmental health, and housing standards officers from Peterborough City Council on a visit to a shop and flat in Lincoln Road, Millfield.
“Nearly 11,000 illegal and counterfeit cigarettes were seized, as well as vapes and tobacco, and trading standards will continue with their investigation.
“The modern slavery team were there to talk to the workers and residents of the flat to ensure that they are okay and check that there were no concerns surrounding exploitation. No concerns were raised on this occasion.”