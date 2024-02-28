Thousands of suspected illegal cigarettes seized from shop in Peterborough's Lincoln Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of suspected illegal and counterfeit cigarettes have been seized from a shop and flat in Peterborough.

Officers from a number of agencies all carried out the operation in Lincoln Road yesterday (Tuesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers from our eastern neighbourhood team and the modern slavery team were joined by trading standards, environmental health, and housing standards officers from Peterborough City Council on a visit to a shop and flat in Lincoln Road, Millfield.

Some of the seized goods

“Nearly 11,000 illegal and counterfeit cigarettes were seized, as well as vapes and tobacco, and trading standards will continue with their investigation.