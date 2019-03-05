This is the moment Speaker of the House of Commons confirms Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya is subject to a recall petition

The Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow MP has told MPs Fiona Onasanya will be subject to a recall petition.

Mr Bercow will now write to Peterborough City Council, who upon receiving the notification have ten days to start the petition.

This afternoon Mr Bercow said: “I have received a letter this afternoon form the registrar of criminal appeals informing me that Fiona Onasanya’s application for leave to appeal against her conviction has been refused. This notification triggers the Recall of MPs act 2015 and I will accordingly be writing to the relevant petition officer to inform that person that Fiona Onasanya is therefore subject to a recall petition process. It will be for that officer to make the arrangements for that petition.”

It has not been confirmed when the petition will start, or where - or how many - polling stations will be set up.

Independent MP Ms Onasanya had her appeal against her conviction for perverting the course of justice rejected at a London hearing today.

The hearing heard Ms Onasanya - who represented herself - claim media and social media coverage of her trial was unfair, and meant a fair trial was not possible. A panel of judges, led by Sir Brian Leveson, president of the Queens Bench Division, rejected all her arguments and rejected the appeal.

Disgraced MP Fiona Onasanya arrives outside The Royal Courts of Justice for her conviction challenge. The Peterborough MP was jailed for three months after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice by lying to police to avoid a speeding charge. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday March 5, 2019. See PA story COURTS Onasanya. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire EMN-190503-110504001

Ms Onasanya has made no public comment following the court’s decision.

If she resigns from her seat the recall petition will not take place.

Ms Onasanya was elected as Peterborough MP in June 2017. At the time she represented the Labour Party - but she was expelled from the party after her conviction in December.

She was given a three month jail term, and served 28 days at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey - the prison is home to a number of high profile prisoners including Peterborough serial killer Joanne Dennehy.