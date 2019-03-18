This is the moment a Cambridgeshire shop manager fought back and disarmed a knife point robber

A man who attempted to rob a shop manager at knife point has been jailed.

Stefan Clark, of Trinity Close, Bottisham, brandished a knife at the male member of staff at Sainsbury’s in Trumpington, near Cambridge, and demanded money from the till during the afternoon of 25 January.

Stefan Clark, of Trinity Close, Bottisham.

The 39-year-old dragged the knife down the shop manager’s arm and punched him in the face but he fought back and managed to take the knife off Clark and pull the scarf off his face, exposing him to the shop’s CCTV.

Clark left the shop with one bottle of beer, but later rang the police and admitted to attempting to rob the shop.

During police interview he claimed he couldn’t remember exactly what he had done that day, however, he went on to plead guilty to attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon at court.

At Cambridge Crown Court last Tuesday, March 12, he was sentenced to 32 months and 16 months respectively, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Detective Constable Karen Lunn said: “Thankfully, the victim has managed to escape without injury but this was a terrifying incident which left him shaken and shocked.”