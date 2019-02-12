This is the man police want to speak to following theft from Cambridgeshire charity

Police have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft at a charity shop in Cambridge.

Around 240kg of clothes were stolen from a Salvation Army clothing bank in Coldhams Lane at about 6.30am last week (Tuesday, February 5).

Do you recognise this person?

The clothes were put into the back of a white Citroen van which is now believed to be in the Essex area.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 35/8836/19. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.