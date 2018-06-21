TEN Cambridgeshire Police Cadets have carried out test purchasing at 12 off licences in Wisbech.

Yesterday evening (Wednesday June 20), the teens, aged between 14 and 17, were tasked with visiting the shops to test whether they would be served alcohol.

This is how many off-licences passed when underage Cambridgeshire Police Cadets attempted to buy alcohol

Ten shops passed the test with two failing.

The cadets are given strict instructions as to what they must do, including not lying about their age or not trying to persuade the shop assistant to allow the sale if they are initially refused.

PC Rhian Jones said: “These operations are carried out across the year to ensure licenced establishments are adhering to the law around the sale of age-restricted items, however yesterday’s activity was prompted by some concerns reported to us about alcohol sales to young people.

“The cadets did a brilliant job last night and I’m pleased to say that ten out of the 12 stores passed the test and refused our cadets the sale of alcohol.”

Interviews will be carried out with the staff who failed the tests at the two stores and a referral will be made to the district licensing team to revisit them at a later date.

PC Jones added: “The stores who passed will receive a letter from us and their success will be passed to the licensing authority.”