Thirteen-year-old Peterborough boy due in court charged with stabbing teenage lad

Police were called at 7.50pm on Monday (13 December) with reports of violence at the Chadburn Centre in Paston where the 16-year-old teenage boy had been stabbed.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and treated for his wound which was not deemed to be life-threatening.

A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place and assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.