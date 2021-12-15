Thirteen-year-old Peterborough boy due in court charged with stabbing teenage lad
A thirteen year old boy is due in court today charged with stabbing another youngster.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 1:26 pm
Police were called at 7.50pm on Monday (13 December) with reports of violence at the Chadburn Centre in Paston where the 16-year-old teenage boy had been stabbed.
He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and treated for his wound which was not deemed to be life-threatening.
A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with being in possession of a knife in a public place and assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.