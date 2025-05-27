Third person charged in connection with robbery at Peterborough BMX track

Yasir Mohammed, 19, of Woodcote Avenue, Greater London charged with total of three offences

A third person has been charged in connection with a robbery at a Peterborough BMX track.

Earlier this month, police said Josiah Charles, 18, of Medworth, Orton Goldhay, and a 16-year-old boy from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with robbery and attempted robbery.

Court news

Now, Cambridgeshire Police have said a third person, Yasir Mohammed, 19, of Woodcote Avenue, Greater London, has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery and being in possession of a knife in a public place.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday) where he was remanded in prison to appear in court again on 23 June.

Charles and the 16-year-old appeared in court on 14 May where Charles was remanded in custody and the 16-year-old was granted bail by the courts. Both are due to appear in court again on 11 June.