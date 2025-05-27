Third person charged in connection with robbery at Peterborough BMX track
A third person has been charged in connection with a robbery at a Peterborough BMX track.
The incident, is said to have taken place on Monday, May 12 at the BMX track off Benyon Grove, in Orton Malborne.
Earlier this month, police said Josiah Charles, 18, of Medworth, Orton Goldhay, and a 16-year-old boy from Peterborough, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with robbery and attempted robbery.
Now, Cambridgeshire Police have said a third person, Yasir Mohammed, 19, of Woodcote Avenue, Greater London, has been charged with robbery, attempted robbery and being in possession of a knife in a public place.
He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday) where he was remanded in prison to appear in court again on 23 June.
Charles and the 16-year-old appeared in court on 14 May where Charles was remanded in custody and the 16-year-old was granted bail by the courts. Both are due to appear in court again on 11 June.