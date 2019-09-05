Third death at HMP Peterborough in six months

A prisoner has died in his cell at HMP Peterborough - the third death at the jail this year.

The male inmate, who has not been named, died at the privately run jail yesterday.

Sodexo, who run the prison, have not revealed any details about the cause of the man’s death, or details of the two previous deaths at the jail.

Today, a report from the prison’s Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said HMP Peterborough ‘remained a well run prison.’

The prison is the only jail in the country which has both a male and a female wing.

The report from the IMB, said there had been no deaths at the jail during the reporting period, which ran from April 2018 to March 2019.

Damian Evans, Director at HMP Peterborough, said: “We can confirm that a male prisoner at HMP Peterborough died in his cell on Wednesday 4 September. His next of kin has been notified and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an investigation by the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and therefore we are unable to provide any further comment.”

The IMB report raised concerns about the jail’s reliance on agency nurses and locum doctors.

The report also highlighted a drug problem on the male wing, which resulted in ‘disturbing levels of drug misuse, violence and debt.’