Thieves labelled as 'selfish and senseless' as life saving equipment stolen from fire station

Thieves have been labelled as ‘selfish and senseless’ after life saving kit was stolen from a Cambridgeshire fire station.

The theft happened at Wisbech Fire Station, and saw vital tools and equipment, including walkie-talkies, taken from on board a fire engine.

Now the fire service are appealing for witnesses to come forward – and to get the kit back.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Sadly in the late hours of Wednesday (September 14) evening someone gained entry to Wisbech Fire Station and stole some vital equipment from a fire engine.

“Although the crew would have still been able to respond to an emergency if needed, the equipment stolen is still used to help save lives and protect the community. It is a very selfish and senseless act that has been committed, and it's important we try and recover the equipment (provided in the pictures).

“If anyone saw any unusual activity around the fire station in Wisbech between the hours of 10pm and 2am, or has been offered any of the equipment in the photos, please contact the police should via the web chat service or call 101, quoting incident number 94 of 15 September.”

Crews were left ‘shocked and devastated’ following the incident, which happened in July.

