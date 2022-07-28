Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade have been left both “shocked” and “devastated” after a mobile phone and its charger were stolen from the station last week.

The mobile phone and charger, which were donated to the brigade earlier this month, were stolen from the station, in Bourges Boulevard, last Tuesday evening (July 19).

CCTV footage pictured a man entering and leaving the station with the mobile phone and charger at 7.45pm. He entered the station via the shutters at the Bourges Boulevard entrance to the station, which were left open as the Volunteer Fire Brigade were at the station for drill training.

Police are looking to speak to this man in connection with the incident

Cambridgeshire Police have said that an investigation is underway to identify the person responsible.

“We were shocked to find that a member of the public casually walked into our station during our drill night on Tuesday before stealing the station mobile phone and charger,” Tony DeMatteis, chief fire officer at Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, said.

“The Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade is a registered charity whose members give their time and commitment to support the city of Peterborough for free. We are devastated that this has happened.

"The iPhone that was stolen had been generously donated to the brigade only a couple of weeks ago. We are now without a mobile phone and doubtful that the stolen phone will be recovered.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We have been informed of a theft from the fire station in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, which occurred at about 7.45pm on July 19. An investigation is underway to identify the person responsible.”

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that communication between the service and their volunteer counterparts has not been restricted because of the stolen phone.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “While the phone has been missing, it has not impacted our ability to communicate with the crew for emergencies.