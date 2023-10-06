News you can trust since 1948
Thief banned from Stanground shops in Peterborough after stealing 11 sirloin steaks

By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 13:27 BST
A court has granted a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning a prolific thief from shops in Stanground after he was caught stealing 11 sirloin steaks.

Edward Murray, 37, of Fen View, Stanground, was arrested on Wednesday (4 October) after being identified in connection with a theft from Tesco Express in Whittlesey Road on 1 September.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday), where he admitted theft of steak worth £57.75 and was fined £80 and ordered to pay £57.75 compensation to Tesco.

He was also made subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order due to Murray’s offending history which includes 12 convictions for 22 offences in the last three years, ranging from theft to violence and public order offences.

The order states for the next two years he must not enter:

Tesco Express, Whittlesey Road, Stanground, or its grounds

Applegreen Horsey Way Service Station, Whittlesey Road, Stanground, or its grounds

Morrisons, Bellona Drive, Cardea, or its grounds

Nisa Local, Southfields Drive, Stanground, or its grounds

Breaching the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment.

PC Kyle Saunders, from the Peterborough’s Southern NPT, said: “Previous attempts to divert Murray away from criminality have been tried through the courts, however this has not deterred his behaviour.

“He has been on a destructive crime spree for several years, causing nothing but distress and suffering to businesses and their staff in the Stanground area.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, and we will look to use every tactic we have at our disposal to stop those who commit these crimes.”