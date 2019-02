Police cracking down on driving offences in Peterborough in an effort to make our roads safer have been tweeting pictures and details of every car they seize in Peterborough as they seize them.

This is every car stopped and seized by traffic officers in our city in the last 7 days and the details of the offences. Follow them on twitter @roadpoliceBCH and @pborocops



Foreign registered vehicle stopped in Peterborough being driven by a UK resident. Reported for having no VED and vehicle seized..

Vehicle failed to stop for Police. Abandoned and occupants fled. Vehicle recovered to be forensically examined

Not only did this driver fail to stop for @BCHPoliceDogs, he also failed to stop for the keep left bollard and broke his wishbone. Drugs/cash/knuckle duster located within, 2 arrested

Another vehicle stopped in Peterborough. The driver has no insurance and failed a roadside breath test and failed a drug swab showing positive for cocaine. Vehicle seized and driver arrested

Intelligence received in relation to an uninsured vehicle in Hampton. Just 3 hours later targeted patrols have caught the driver. We have seized the vehicle and reported the driver for offences.

Almost crashing your car into a police van will get you noticed especially when the driver is using their mobile phone and driving mum's car while not insured

Another one for the crusher in Peterborough. This driver has a provisional licence, no L plates or supervisor. Driver reported and vehicle seized..

Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Being driven uninsured. Driver reported, vehicle seized

Peterborough....this driver has owned the car for the last 4 years! Its VED expired in 7/2015! Vehicle seized and fines to follow