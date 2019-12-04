These are the Peterborough venues offering designated drivers free soft drinks in December

More than 45 pubs and venues across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire have signed up to support the police force’s campaign to crackdown on drink drivers this month.

As part of the campaign the police are promoting the ‘I’m DES’ scheme where participating venues give free draught soft drinks to designated drivers.

The Lightbox is taking part in the 'I'm DES' scheme

The initiative, led by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership (CPRSP), will aim to reduce the number of road traffic collisions caused by drink driving during the festive period.

A total of 46 venues have signed up to the scheme this year – more than triple the number of venues compared to last year.

To participate in the scheme, which runs throughout December, people need to let staff in participating venues know they are the designated driver and ask for an ‘I’m DES’ wristband from a member of staff.

Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer at Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: “We’re pleased to see so many pubs and venues supporting the ‘I’m DES’ campaign this year.

“We would encourage people to take advantage of the scheme and help us make the roads of Cambridgeshire safer for everyone.

“Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability. We advise if you’re drinking, even if you have just one drink, arrange another way of getting home.”

Jon added that it takes a lot longer than most people think for alcohol to pass through the body and because of this, there is a real risk people who would not dream of driving after drinking may still be unknowingly over the limit the morning after.

He said: “This includes people going about their everyday activities such as driving to work, doing the school run, popping to the shops or going to see friends.

“Please do not gamble with your life and be aware of the danger you pose by getting behind the wheel while under the influence. It’s really not worth the risk.”

To enforce the campaign, officers across the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit (RPU) will be conducting additional stop-checks throughout December to combat drink and drug drivers.

Ray Bisby, acting Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership, said: “Christmas is a very important and busy time of year where we all get together to catch up and celebrate the festive season.

“We want to ensure people across the county are able to enjoy their festive celebrations safely and think about how they are getting home without putting themselves or others at risk. Be sure to choose a designated driver and, if you are that designated driver, let the bar staff know to claim a wristband and free draught soft drinks.

“These simple actions can help keep Cambridgeshire’s roads safe during the festive season.”

Officers are also urging members of the public to report drink or drug driving via the dedicated, confidential hotline.

The hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7 and gives people the chance to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink or drug driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving.

A full list of participating venues

Peterborough

The Admiral Wells, Peterborough

The Solstice, Peterborough

Embassy Flares Red Room, Peterborough

Great Northern Hotel, Peterborough

Samms, Peterborough

Lightbox, Peterborough

Brewery Tap, Peterborough

Angels, Peterborough

Huntingdonshire

The Greystones, Sawtry, Huntingdon

The Pig N Falcon, St Neots

The Axe and Compass, Hemingford Abbots, Huntingdon

Samuel Pepys pub, Huntingdon

The Lounge, St Ives

Cromwells, Huntingdon

Fenland

GER Sports Club, March

The Angel Inn, Wisbech

The King’s Head, Wisbech

The Three Tins, Wisbech

The Red Lion, March

The Ship Inn, March

Cassanos, March

Cambridge

Ballare, Cambridge

Hidden Rooms, Cambridge

La Raza, Cambridge

Tabouche, Cambridge

Revolution, Cambridge

Lola Lo, Cambridge

The Anchor, Cambridge

The Granta, Cambridge

Fez Club, Cambridge

Vinyl, Cambridge

Novi, Cambridge

Sir Isaac Newton, Cambridge

The Alexandra Arms, Cambridge

The Portland Arms, Cambridge

South Cambridgeshire

The Hub Community Centre, Great Cambourne

Willingham Social Club, Willingham

The Eltisley, Eltisley, St Neots

The Chequers, Pampisford

East Cambridgeshire

The Fox, Burwell

The Shed, Lode

The Beeches Community Centre, Isleham, Ely

Habis Café Bar and Restaurant, Littleport

Ely City Golf Club, Ely

Ye Olde School Bell, Little Downham

The Bell, Kennett, Newmarket.