These are the faces of the criminals jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in October.

A number of criminals were jailed by Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Crown Court in October.

Here are the most serious offenders. This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Fraud Margita Slavikova (68) of Cermen, in Nitra, Slovakia, and her son Robert Slavik (40) of Priory Road, West Town, were jailed for 50 and 40 months respectively for defrauding two men out of thousands. other Buy a Photo

2. Caught with 230k worth of cannabis Daniel Clapco (31) and Vitalie Cavadji (34) were sentenced to 30 and 40 months respectively after they were caught with 230k worth of cannabis at a house in Stumpacre. other Buy a Photo

3. Class A drug dealing Zakariya Hilowloe (21), of no fixed abode, and Daniel Yemane (30), of South Esk Road, London, pleaded guilty to dealing class A drugs and were sentenced to four years dn three years and nine months respectively. other Buy a Photo

4. Assault Daniel Oxford (29), of Poplar Avenue, Greater Manchester, pleaded guilty to ABH after drunkenly beating up his partner in front of her son. He was jailed for 28 months. other Buy a Photo

View more