These are the faces of the criminals jailed in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire in October
A number of criminals were jailed by Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Crown Court in October.
Here are the most serious offenders. This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed serious offences when Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Fraud
Margita Slavikova (68) of Cermen, in Nitra, Slovakia, and her son Robert Slavik (40) of Priory Road, West Town, were jailed for 50 and 40 months respectively for defrauding two men out of thousands.
Zakariya Hilowloe (21), of no fixed abode, and Daniel Yemane (30), of South Esk Road, London, pleaded guilty to dealing class A drugs and were sentenced to four years dn three years and nine months respectively.