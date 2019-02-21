These are the 19 Peterborough streets where car thieves have struck in last few days as police issue warning

Police have revealed locations where 23 vehicles have been targeted. They are as follows. Read the Peterborough Police's response here

1. King Henry Chase, Bretton One crime reported Google Maps other Buy a Photo

2. White Cross, Bretton Two crimes reported Google Maps other Buy a Photo

3. Gordon Avenue, Woodston One crime reported Google Maps other Buy a Photo

4. Sprignall, Bretton One Crime Reported Google Maps ugc Buy a Photo

View more