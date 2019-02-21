These are the 19 Peterborough streets where car thieves have struck in last few days as police issue warning
Nearly two dozen early-morning thefts have been carried out from vehicles in Peterborough over the last few days.
Police have revealed locations where 23 vehicles have been targeted. They are as follows. Read the Peterborough Police's response here
1. King Henry Chase, Bretton
One crime reported
Google Maps
other
2. White Cross, Bretton
Two crimes reported
Google Maps
other
3. Gordon Avenue, Woodston
One crime reported
Google Maps
other
4. Sprignall, Bretton
One Crime Reported
Google Maps
ugc
View more