The six drivers to be banned from the roads in latest Peterborough Magistrates' Court hearings

July 3

Joshua Cornwell (18) of The Granary, Sawtry

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £369, victim surcharge £148, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Derek Grasby (40) of Cleatham, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt

Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Neil Waugh (68) of Tower Mill Road, London

Guilty plea to speeding (92mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £384, victim surcharge £154, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Oussama Zakkour (32) of Chieftain Way, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving in a manner that involved a danger of injury to any person

Fined £166, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Three points on licence

Simon De Havilland (39) of Budge Close, Brampton

Guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Alex Darcy (24) of Ermine Way, Arrington

Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Paul Ellingham (48) of Romney Drive, Lincoln

Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £807, victim surcharge £323, costs £110. Five points on licence

Uche Nwoko (57) of Harborough Way, Rushden

Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £194, victim surcharge £78, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and business

James Walter (61) of Groveside Close, London

Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £153, victim surcharge £61, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and work

Daxeshkumar Patel (30) of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Three points on licence

July 4

Godwin Adjei (34) of Weir Hall Avenue, London

Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath

Fined £750, victim surcharge £75, costs £750. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

July 5

Joe Strachan (34) of Penelope Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (84ugs in 100ml of breath)