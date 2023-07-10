News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

The six drivers to be banned from the roads in latest Peterborough Magistrates' Court hearings

Results of sentencing hearings held at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

July 3

Joshua Cornwell (18) of The Granary, Sawtry

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' CourtThe latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £369, victim surcharge £148, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Derek Grasby (40) of Cleatham, Peterborough

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt

Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Neil Waugh (68) of Tower Mill Road, London

Guilty plea to speeding (92mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £384, victim surcharge £154, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Oussama Zakkour (32) of Chieftain Way, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving in a manner that involved a danger of injury to any person

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fined £166, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Three points on licence

Simon De Havilland (39) of Budge Close, Brampton

Guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Alex Darcy (24) of Ermine Way, Arrington

Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Paul Ellingham (48) of Romney Drive, Lincoln

Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £807, victim surcharge £323, costs £110. Five points on licence

Uche Nwoko (57) of Harborough Way, Rushden

Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £194, victim surcharge £78, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and business

James Walter (61) of Groveside Close, London

Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fined £153, victim surcharge £61, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and work

Daxeshkumar Patel (30) of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Three points on licence

July 4

Godwin Adjei (34) of Weir Hall Avenue, London

Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath

Fined £750, victim surcharge £75, costs £750. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

July 5

Joe Strachan (34) of Penelope Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (84ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order – mental health treatment requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £114, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for three years

Related topics:LondonPeterborough