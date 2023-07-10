The six drivers to be banned from the roads in latest Peterborough Magistrates' Court hearings
July 3
Joshua Cornwell (18) of The Granary, Sawtry
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £369, victim surcharge £148, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Derek Grasby (40) of Cleatham, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt
Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Neil Waugh (68) of Tower Mill Road, London
Guilty plea to speeding (92mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £384, victim surcharge £154, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Oussama Zakkour (32) of Chieftain Way, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving in a manner that involved a danger of injury to any person
Fined £166, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Three points on licence
Simon De Havilland (39) of Budge Close, Brampton
Guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £220, victim surcharge £88, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Alex Darcy (24) of Ermine Way, Arrington
Guilty plea to speeding (62mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence
Paul Ellingham (48) of Romney Drive, Lincoln
Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £807, victim surcharge £323, costs £110. Five points on licence
Uche Nwoko (57) of Harborough Way, Rushden
Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £194, victim surcharge £78, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and business
James Walter (61) of Groveside Close, London
Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £153, victim surcharge £61, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and work
Daxeshkumar Patel (30) of Oundle Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Three points on licence
July 4
Godwin Adjei (34) of Weir Hall Avenue, London
Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath
Fined £750, victim surcharge £75, costs £750. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
July 5
Joe Strachan (34) of Penelope Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (84ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order – mental health treatment requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £114, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for three years