The reason armed police were called to Peterborough street on Thursday

Armed police were called to a street in Stanground, Peterborough on Thursday after officers received reports of a man with a firearm.

Emergency services were called just before 6pm on August 28 following the reports.

However, it was later revealed the call was a hoax – and police are now working to find the identity of the caller.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to South Street at about 5.45pm to reports of a man with a firearm. Armed officers attended and, after extensive enquiries, it was found to be a hoax call. Enquiries to identify the caller are ongoing.”

The call comes after police urged residents to only call 999 in a genuine emergency.

Cambridgeshire Police released audio from a call made earlier this month which saw a woman calling 999 to say police cars had woken her from her afternoon nap.

Following that call, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “It's all of our responsibility to use 999 responsibly.

“Inappropriate calls like this one slow down our response to genuine emergencies by tying up an operator. This stops genuine callers getting help and places the lives of others at risk.

“Whilst this call only lasted 30 seconds, those 30 seconds could be crucial for someone in an extremely dangerous situation.

“It is important that we educate children and young people about the serious dangers of misusing emergency services phone lines. Some children do not realise the danger they are placing others in and may see it as part of a practical joke.”