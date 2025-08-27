WATCH: Cambridgeshire woman phones 999 to complain police cars have woken her from her nap

A woman phoned 999 to complain police cars were ‘too loud' and had woken her from her nap.

Cambridgeshire Police have released the audio from the barely believable call in a bid to ensure the emergency line is used properly.

During the call, the woman says: “Hello. Two of your cars have just woken me up from my nap.”

The astonished call handler replied: “Right. Doing what? with their sirens on, or…?”

To which the woman replies: “Yeah, their sirens are too b****y loud.”

Staying calm, the call handler says: “I’m sorry about that, there is very little we can do about that though, I’m afraid.”

Undeterred, the woman says: “Can you tell them to dial it down?”

The call handler tells the caller: “No, I can’t, no.”

To which the woman says: “Ughh, well I guess I’ll just try to go back to bed then.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Please don't call 999 if our sirens wake you up from your afternoon nap.

"Is it inconvenient? Sure. Annoying? Perhaps. But an emergency? Definitely not.

“It's all of our responsibility to use 999 responsibly.

“Inappropriate calls like this one slow down our response to genuine emergencies by tying up an operator. This stops genuine callers getting help and places the lives of others at risk.

“Whilst this call only lasted 30 seconds, those 30 seconds could be crucial for someone in an extremely dangerous situation.

“It is important that we educate children and young people about the serious dangers of misusing emergency services phone lines. Some children do not realise the danger they are placing others in and may see it as part of a practical joke.”