The Peterborough road where 2,400 speeding fines were handed out last year - and the other ticket hotspots in the city

The Peterborough streets where the most speeding tickets are handed out has been revealed.
A Freedom of Information Request from the Peterborough Telegraph has revealed – perhaps unsurprisingly to anyone who drives on it regularly – that the Fletton Parkway has seen more tickets given out anywhere else in the city – more than double the amount of any other road.
In total, in 2023 there were 4,695 speeding offences recorded in the city – a huge drop compared to the previous year, when 8,250 offences were recorded.
The data also reveals that the fastest speed recorded in the city was 110mph, on the A1(M) northbound.
In many cases, drivers caught speeding will be given points on their licence. Normally, totting up 12 points would result in a disqualification – but last month the Peterborough Telegraph revealed that 59 drivers had been able to hold onto their licence, despite picking up a dozen points. This is due to a law allowing drivers to keep their licence if they can prove they would suffer ‘exceptional hardship’ if they were to be banned.