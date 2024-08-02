The Peterborough road where 2,400 speeding fines were handed out last year - and the other ticket hotspots in the city

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 14:09 BST
Fastest speed recorded in Peterborough in 2023 was 110mph

The Peterborough streets where the most speeding tickets are handed out has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information Request from the Peterborough Telegraph has revealed – perhaps unsurprisingly to anyone who drives on it regularly – that the Fletton Parkway has seen more tickets given out anywhere else in the city – more than double the amount of any other road.

In total, in 2023 there were 4,695 speeding offences recorded in the city – a huge drop compared to the previous year, when 8,250 offences were recorded.

The data also reveals that the fastest speed recorded in the city was 110mph, on the A1(M) northbound.

In many cases, drivers caught speeding will be given points on their licence. Normally, totting up 12 points would result in a disqualification – but last month the Peterborough Telegraph revealed that 59 drivers had been able to hold onto their licence, despite picking up a dozen points. This is due to a law allowing drivers to keep their licence if they can prove they would suffer ‘exceptional hardship’ if they were to be banned.

There were 4,695 speeding offences recorded in Peterborough last year

1. Speeding in Peterborough

There were 4,695 speeding offences recorded in Peterborough last year Photo: Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com

There were 2,389 speeding offences recorded on the eastbound carriageway of the Fletton Parkway last year

2. Fletton Parkway, Eastbound

There were 2,389 speeding offences recorded on the eastbound carriageway of the Fletton Parkway last year Photo: Google

There were 946 speeding offences recorded on Bourges Boulevard last year

3. Bourges Boulevard

There were 946 speeding offences recorded on Bourges Boulevard last year Photo: Google

There were 215 speeding offences recorded on the southbound carriageway of Peterborough Road last year

4. Peterborough Road, Southbound

There were 215 speeding offences recorded on the southbound carriageway of Peterborough Road last year Photo: Google

