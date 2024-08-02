The Peterborough road where 2,400 speeding fines were handed out last year - and the other ticket hotspots in the city

The Peterborough streets where the most speeding tickets are handed out has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information Request from the Peterborough Telegraph has revealed – perhaps unsurprisingly to anyone who drives on it regularly – that the Fletton Parkway has seen more tickets given out anywhere else in the city – more than double the amount of any other road.

In total, in 2023 there were 4,695 speeding offences recorded in the city – a huge drop compared to the previous year, when 8,250 offences were recorded.

The data also reveals that the fastest speed recorded in the city was 110mph, on the A1(M) northbound.

1 . Speeding in Peterborough There were 4,695 speeding offences recorded in Peterborough last year Photo: Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Fletton Parkway, Eastbound There were 2,389 speeding offences recorded on the eastbound carriageway of the Fletton Parkway last year Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Bourges Boulevard There were 946 speeding offences recorded on Bourges Boulevard last year Photo: Google Photo Sales