May 11
Invingator Bairam (24) of Crown Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x3
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x3
Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Unpaid work of 240 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105
Naomi Peacock (26) of Raleigh Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive behaviour or disorderly behaviour
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable) x2
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order – Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £50, Compensation £175
Kevin Hickey (33) of Sallowbush Road, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to speeding (103mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Six points on licence
Susan Owens (49) of High Street, Twywell
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £384, victim surcharge £38. Three points on licence
Razvan Calusaru (26) of Pemberton Gardens, Hull
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £107, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for six months
Rob Ward (35) of Beech Close, Market Deeping
Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact ion defendant’s family
Anthony Hart of Oaktree Close, Doddington
Found guilty of failing to comply with a community protection notice – did not clear site of waste, failed to arrange for mice infestation to be treated, or securre site to deny access to trespassers
Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £100, costs £405
Melanie Hart of Oaktree Close, Doddington
Found guilty of failing to comply with a community protection notice – did not clear site of waste, failed to arrange for mice infestation to be treated, or securre site to deny access to trespassers
Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £100, costs £405
Alain Manirambona (39) of Queenstown Road, London
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66. Disqualified from driving for six months
Matthew Pattison (29) of Queen Eleanor Avenue, Grantham
Guilty plea to speeding (98mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £292, victim surcharge £34. Five points on licence
Leonildo Viera Co, of Crabtree, Peerborough
Guilty plea to abandoning a vehicle in Crabtree
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £364