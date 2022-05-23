May 11

Invingator Bairam (24) of Crown Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x3

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x3

Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Unpaid work of 240 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105

Naomi Peacock (26) of Raleigh Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive behaviour or disorderly behaviour

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police constable) x2

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order – Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £50, Compensation £175

Kevin Hickey (33) of Sallowbush Road, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to speeding (103mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Six points on licence

Susan Owens (49) of High Street, Twywell

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £384, victim surcharge £38. Three points on licence

Razvan Calusaru (26) of Pemberton Gardens, Hull

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £107, victim surcharge £34. Disqualified from driving for six months

Rob Ward (35) of Beech Close, Market Deeping

Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact ion defendant’s family

Anthony Hart of Oaktree Close, Doddington

Found guilty of failing to comply with a community protection notice – did not clear site of waste, failed to arrange for mice infestation to be treated, or securre site to deny access to trespassers

Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £100, costs £405

Melanie Hart of Oaktree Close, Doddington

Found guilty of failing to comply with a community protection notice – did not clear site of waste, failed to arrange for mice infestation to be treated, or securre site to deny access to trespassers

Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £100, costs £405

Alain Manirambona (39) of Queenstown Road, London

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66. Disqualified from driving for six months

Matthew Pattison (29) of Queen Eleanor Avenue, Grantham

Guilty plea to speeding (98mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £292, victim surcharge £34. Five points on licence

Leonildo Viera Co, of Crabtree, Peerborough

Guilty plea to abandoning a vehicle in Crabtree