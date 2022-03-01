The faces of six Peterborough crooks jailed in February

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Abubacar Djalo
Djalo (27) of Gladstone Street was jailed for three-and-a-half years after being found guilty of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis
Photo: Midlands
2. Ben Longworth
Longworth, 39, of Kings Cliffe, Peterborough was jailed for 23 months and 56 days and disqualified from driving for three years. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without insurance and making off without payment.
Photo: Midlands
3. Justin Elson
Elson, 37, of Hartford, Huntingdon pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault. He was jailed for one year and eight months
Photo: Midlands
4. Josh Lavell
Lavell, 30, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison after admitting five separate counts of theft from Boots and breaching a CBO
Photo: Midlands