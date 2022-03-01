The faces of some of the criminals jailed in our area in February

The faces of six Peterborough crooks jailed in February

From drug dealers to dangerous drivers, these are the faces of six crooks who were jailed after committing crimes in and around Peterborough in February.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 5:00 am

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Abubacar Djalo

Djalo (27) of Gladstone Street was jailed for three-and-a-half years after being found guilty of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis

2. Ben Longworth

Longworth, 39, of Kings Cliffe, Peterborough was jailed for 23 months and 56 days and disqualified from driving for three years. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving without insurance and making off without payment.

3. Justin Elson

Elson, 37, of Hartford, Huntingdon pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault. He was jailed for one year and eight months

4. Josh Lavell

Lavell, 30, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison after admitting five separate counts of theft from Boots and breaching a CBO

