'Terrified' staff threatened by robbers at Cambridgeshire village shop

Two men entered a Cambridgeshire village shop and threatened staff before escaping with a quantity of cash.

Police are investigating the robbery in Elm yesterday afternoon, Thursday February 8.

At about 4.30pm two men entered the Elm Village Store, in Birches Grove, with their faces covered and threatened staff. They demanded money and cigarettes, before leaving with a quantity of cash.

One of the men is described as roughly 6’1” and the other 5’5”.

Detective Constable Marc Bates said: “This was a terrifying experience for the staff at the store; thankfully nobody was hurt.

“I’d appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or witnessed anything suspicious to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0075480218 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.