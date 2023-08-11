Ten thousand pounds of drug dealer’s cash found ‘strewn about’ his home to be donated to charity
Ten thousand pounds of cash found at a drug dealer’s home will be donated to charity, a court has heard.
Cameron Lesar made thousands from dealing cannabis, after being made redundant from his job.
But police were on his tail, and executed a warrant at his home in April 2021.
There they found cannabis and other items linked to dealing, and also, ‘strewn about’ his home, £10,110 in cash.
Lesar (28) of Canberra Road, Ramsey, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (August 10), after admitting a number of offences.
He was handed a suspended sentence - and had the cash found at his home taken from him.
Mark Shelley, defending, said the money would be donated to charities of the courts choosing.
A decision on which charities will benefit has not yet been made.
David Tremain, prosecuting, told the court that a warrant was issued at Lesar’s home in April 2021.
He said: “The defendant was out at the time, but police seized a number of items, including vacuum sealed bags, a vacuum sealer and scales.
“In the laundry room and the hall, they found cannabis, weighing a total of 179.6g.
“They also recovered cash worth £10,110.”
A phone seized from the home was also linked to drug supply.
Mr Shelley said “He lost his job during COVID, and started to use drugs.
“He picked up a debt, and started dealing to fund his own habit and pay back that debt to dealers.
“That then started to grow, and it went beyond paying dealers back.
“He doesn’t take drugs anymore. He has changed his life completely.”
Describing the cash as ‘being strewn around’ Lesar’s property, Judge Sean Enright said: “You were sucked into dealing due to the loss of your employment and the isolation caused by the pandemic.”
Lesar pleaded guilty to possession of class B drugs with intent to supply, acquiring or using criminal property, and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.
He was given a nine month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, and pay a victim surcharge of £187.