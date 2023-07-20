Ten people have been arrested in just a few days as part of a clampdown on drug abuse in Peterborough city centre.

People have been arrested in connection with dealing a range of class A drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine – with the action taking place since Tuesday afternoon.

Officers have worked closely with city centre CCTV operators to spot suspected drug deals taking place.

Police seized a number of items. Photo: Cambs Police

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said the arrests included one person arrested after CCTV operators spotted a suspected drug deal in Bridge Street. One person has since been charged with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

A warrant was carried out in Atkinson Street, Eastgate, which resulted in one person being arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. They have been bailed while further enquiries are carried out

Another three arrests happened after a spot by CCTV and officers on patrol in the city centre – three people were arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. All have been bailed while further enquiries are carried out.

Another arrest was made after a report of a man with a knife in the Star Road area was made. Police said that no knife was found but one person was arrested for possession with intent to supply class A.

Another three arrests were made after a suspected drug deal was spotted in Midgate. Three people were arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Finally, another arrest was made after CCTV spotted a suspected drug deal in Broadway. One person was arrested for possession with intent to supply cannabis.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re working hard to tackle drug dealing across the city – if you’ve got information or concerns about a particular area, you can report via our dedicated drugs info page here https://orlo.uk/drugs_reporting_Wx1Yr”

