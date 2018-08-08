Teens charged after assaults which left two men in hospital

Two teenagers have been charged following serious assaults in Huntingdon last week.

The attacks happened in the early hours of Thursday (August 2) near The Three Tuns pub and Cromwells bar in High Street. The victims, two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 50s, were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Kyi Wickert, 18, of Lammas Gardens, Huntingdon has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 31.

Morgan Harris, 18, of Chestnut Close, Huntingdon appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 3) charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and was remanded to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, August 31.

A 29-year-old man has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on Tuesday, August 21.