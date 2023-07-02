News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Teenagers raise concerns over drugs and knife crime in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Gang activity also raised as a concern among secondary school pupils in the county
By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:54 BST

Youngster have raised concerns over drugs and knife crime in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire as part of a major scheme to find the biggest issues facing teenagers in the county.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston funded the Youth Listening Project, involving young people aged 11 to 18 from six secondary schools across the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the project, over 1,700 young people responded to a digital survey on safety concerns, while focus groups and interviews provided groups the opportunity to share their views about and experiences of serious violence and other associated criminality.

Youngsters raised concerns over knife crimeYoungsters raised concerns over knife crime
Youngsters raised concerns over knife crime
Most Popular

Key findings included that most young people said they felt safe in their communities during the day, however, feelings of safety reduced during hours of darkness.

Young people that had safety concerns in their communities were most worried about drug supply and knife crime, followed by gang activity and youth violence.

Young people often stated that they felt youth provision was ‘lacking’ or ‘poor’ in their local area. Comments such as ‘there are places to go, but they are not directly for us’ and ‘at my age everything costs money and there is nowhere to hang out’ provide context to the findings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Preston said: “Young people are the adults of tomorrow. It’s imperative we listen to their experiences and involve them in the solutions.

“This is one of the largest studies to date on young people’s perceptions of crime and safety in Cambridgeshire. It generated a huge response and I’ve been privileged to hear some of these experiences first hand during my visits to schools.

“Whilst our county is fortunate not to suffer the same levels of violence as some other areas, knife crime and gang violence clearly have a negative effect on young people’s confidence and perceptions of safety, and this is something we absolutely must address with our partners. I would like to thank all the young people who took part in this project, your feedback will help shape future preventative work in tackling these issues.”

Related topics:PeterboroughCambridgeshire