Teenager sexually assaulted on London Road in Peterborough

Police release photo of man they want to speak to

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:29 am

A 16-year-old was sexually assaulted as they walked along a busy road in Peterborough.

The incident happened at about 2.30pm last Tuesday (9 August) as the youngster was walking along London Road towards Hempsted.

Today police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police are appealing to trace this man

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police via their web chat service quoting crime reference 35/57345/22, or call 101.