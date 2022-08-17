Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old was sexually assaulted as they walked along a busy road in Peterborough.

The incident happened at about 2.30pm last Tuesday (9 August) as the youngster was walking along London Road towards Hempsted.

Today police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police are appealing to trace this man

