Teenager sexually assaulted on London Road in Peterborough
Police release photo of man they want to speak to
By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:29 am
A 16-year-old was sexually assaulted as they walked along a busy road in Peterborough.
The incident happened at about 2.30pm last Tuesday (9 August) as the youngster was walking along London Road towards Hempsted.
Today police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police via their web chat service quoting crime reference 35/57345/22, or call 101.