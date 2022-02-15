Teenager fined 1p at court following motorcycle collision
A teenager was fined 1p at court following a collision involving the motorbike he was riding.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 4:57 am
Kye Cook (19) of Burrowmoor Road, March was involved in the collision on September 6 last year in Chatteris.
He attempted to overtake another vehicle on an approach to a junction while riding his Honda motorcycle.
Following the collision Cook pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop after an accident at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
After hearing of his financial circumstances, magistrates fined Cook 1p, and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £34. He also had eight points put on his licence.