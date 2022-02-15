Teenager fined 1p at court following motorcycle collision

Kye Cook (19) of Burrowmoor Road, March was involved in the collision on September 6 last year in Chatteris.

He attempted to overtake another vehicle on an approach to a junction while riding his Honda motorcycle.

Following the collision Cook pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop after an accident at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week