A teenager has been charged with stealing a bike in Peterborough.

Dylan Glazier, 19, of Eastfield Road, Eastfield, was arrested in Mayor’s Walk on Tuesday night.

He has since been charged with theft of a bike from Peterborough Railway station on Sunday (24 April) and going equipped for theft by being in possession of an angle grinder.

Peterborough Railway Station. Dylan Glazier has been charged with stealing a bike at the station