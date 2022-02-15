Teenager charged with drug dealing offences in Peterborough
A teenager has been charged in connection with drug dealing offences in Peterborough.
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning (13 February) in Broadway, central Peterborough.
He has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, as well as being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.
The boy, from Chichester, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 14 February), where he was released on court bail for his next hearing on 4 March.
He has been given bail conditions not to enter Cambridgeshire, attend youth offending team appointments and must adhere to a curfew between 8pm and 6am.
