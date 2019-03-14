Teenager charged after armed police respond to Peterborough burglary in progress

Have your say

A teenager has been charged after armed police were called to a burglary in progress in Peterborough.

Brodan Dunford, 19, of no known address, will appear in Cambridge Magistrates' Court today, Thursday March 14, charged with possession of a knife and two counts of burglary.

The scene of one of the burglaries

Armed police were called to a burglary in progress at an address in New Road, Woodston yesterday morning.

When officers arrived the offender had fled but Dunford was located and arrested nearby.

When searched police found a knife on his person.