Teenager banned from Queensgate after threatening security officers and intimidating shoppers

By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 14:53 BST

A court has banned a teenage boy from Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough following persistent anti-social behaviour (ASB).

A hearing at Huntingdon Youth Court on Wednesday, 12 April, heard how Charlie Tyrrell, 17, had engaged in ASB amounting to assaults, threatening security officers, criminal damage, intimidating members of the public and assaulting police officers.

Tyrrell had already received civil banning letters from Queensgate but ignored the bans and continued with his behaviour.

The court-ordered ASB Injunction states he must not enter any part of Queensgate Centre, including the car parks and bus station, until 11.59pm on 11 April 2024.

Failure to obey the order is an arrestable offence which may result in him being subject to supervision, sent to a detention centre or fined.

PC Charlie Adams, from the Peterborough City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “Tyrrell has been causing issues for businesses and the public in the city centre for some time and his behaviour has been completely unacceptable.

“He has shown remorse for his actions and was very apologetic in court, particularly to the police for his behaviour, and stated he wanted to turn his life around. We hope this is a fresh start for him and this is what was needed for him to become a respectful and upstanding member of the community.

“Let this be a warning to others that we will not accept this sort of behaviour in our city and will look to seek further injunctions against anyone else found to be persistently causing ASB.”

The Peterborough Telegraph can report the Tyrell’s name – but not his address – after the court said reporting restrictions could be lifted.

However, due to an administrative error at court, which was spotted by The Peterborough Telegraph, the order was recorded as restricting publication of anything that could identify Tyrell.

The Peterborough Telegraph was in Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, April 27) where the order was officially amended to allow the publication of the youth’s name and picture.