Teenager arrested after cannabis factory found at Peterborough home

A teenager has been arrested after a cannabis factory was found in a Peterborough home.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:45 am

Police raided the property in Gilpin Street yesterday afternoon, finding drugs worth tens of thousands of pounds.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: ““At about 2pm yesterday (8 February) officers conducted a warrant at a property in Gilpin Street, Peterborough.

“Inside they found 78 cannabis plants worth up to £65,520.

Police arrested an 18-year-old

“An 18-year-old man, of no known address, was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and remains in custody.”