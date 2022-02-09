Teenager arrested after cannabis factory found at Peterborough home
A teenager has been arrested after a cannabis factory was found in a Peterborough home.
Police raided the property in Gilpin Street yesterday afternoon, finding drugs worth tens of thousands of pounds.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: ““At about 2pm yesterday (8 February) officers conducted a warrant at a property in Gilpin Street, Peterborough.
“Inside they found 78 cannabis plants worth up to £65,520.
“An 18-year-old man, of no known address, was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and remains in custody.”