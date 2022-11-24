Teenager appears in court charged thefts of a BMW, gold and fuel in Stamford and Market Deeping
James Price charged with string of offences relating to Friday, November 18
A man has been charged after a BMW, gold, jewellery and fuel were reported stolen in three separate incidents in one day.
James Price, 18, of Tennyson Avenue in Grantham, has been charged with two counts of burglary and one count of making off without payment in relation to offences said to have happened on Friday, November 18..
The first report involved a burglary at a property in Braemar Close, Stamford, where a black BMW 340i Msport was stolen.
Most Popular
The second report was for a burglary at a home in Church Road, Deeping St James, where gold and jewellery were reported stolen.
Then a final report came in that the driver of an Audi had made off without payment for fuel at Market Deeping Service Station.
Price appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 23) and has been remanded into custody for a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 5 December.