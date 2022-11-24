Teenager appears in court charged thefts of a BMW, gold and fuel in Stamford and Market Deeping

A man has been charged after a BMW, gold, jewellery and fuel were reported stolen in three separate incidents in one day.

James Price, 18, of Tennyson Avenue in Grantham, has been charged with two counts of burglary and one count of making off without payment in relation to offences said to have happened on Friday, November 18..

The first report involved a burglary at a property in Braemar Close, Stamford, where a black BMW 340i Msport was stolen.

Price has been remanded into custoday

The second report was for a burglary at a home in Church Road, Deeping St James, where gold and jewellery were reported stolen.

Then a final report came in that the driver of an Audi had made off without payment for fuel at Market Deeping Service Station.

