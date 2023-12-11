Teenager (17) charged with carrying out string of attempted burglaries in Peterborough

Youth charged with six offences and will appear in court today (Monday)

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with attempted burglaries in Peterborough over the weekend.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning (9 December).

He has since been charged with six offences:

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Everest Way, Hempstead, on 9 December

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Lander Crescent, Hempstead, on 9 December

Interfering with a vehicle with intent to steal in Everest Way, Hempstead, on 9 December

