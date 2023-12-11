Teenager (17) charged with carrying out string of attempted burglaries in Peterborough
A teenage boy has been charged in connection with attempted burglaries in Peterborough over the weekend.
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning (9 December).
He has since been charged with six offences:
Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Everest Way, Hempstead, on 9 December
Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Lander Crescent, Hempstead, on 9 December
Interfering with a vehicle with intent to steal in Everest Way, Hempstead, on 9 December
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).