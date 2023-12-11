News you can trust since 1948
Teenager (17) charged with carrying out string of attempted burglaries in Peterborough

Youth charged with six offences and will appear in court today (Monday)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Dec 2023, 13:05 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 13:05 GMT
A teenage boy has been charged in connection with attempted burglaries in Peterborough over the weekend.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning (9 December).

He has since been charged with six offences:

Peterborough Magistrates CourtPeterborough Magistrates Court
Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Everest Way, Hempstead, on 9 December

Attempted burglary with intent to steal in Lander Crescent, Hempstead, on 9 December

Interfering with a vehicle with intent to steal in Everest Way, Hempstead, on 9 December

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).