A teenage woman will stand trial over the murder of a man in Peterborough.

Martyna Ogonowska, (18), of Victoria Place, Peterborough, is charged with killing Filip Jaskiewicz, (23).

Police investigate the death at Oakdale Avenue, Stanground EMN-181021-152034009

Mr Jaskiewicz was found stabbed to death in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground on October 21 last year.

Ogonowska has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

The first day of the trial is due to take place at Cambridge Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

