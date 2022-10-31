1. Muhammad Ahmed

Muhammad Ahmed, 40, of Clarence Road, Peterborough launched an attack on a housemate in sheltered housing following a disagreement over food in a fridge. He was jailed for three years and ten weeks after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent. He also pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of class A drugs and possession of class B drugs in relation to items found in his car when stopped by police

Photo: Cambs Police