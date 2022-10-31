A rapist who attacked two women when he was just 15 is among the Peterborough criminals jailed this month.
The criminals appeared in court in October, and are now in prison – and their pictures have been released by police.
These are not all the criminals jailed this month – but just the ones who police have published a picture of.
1. Muhammad Ahmed
Muhammad Ahmed, 40, of Clarence Road, Peterborough launched an attack on a housemate in sheltered housing following a disagreement over food in a fridge. He was jailed for three years and ten weeks after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent. He also pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of class A drugs and possession of class B drugs in relation to items found in his car when stopped by police
Photo: Cambs Police
2. Sam Claydon
Sam Claydon, 39, of Flore Close was jailed for five and half years after he assaulted a taxi driver. He admitted to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage
Photo: Cambs Police
3. Alex Quarton
Alex Quarton tried to flush drugs down the toilet when police arrested him. Quarton, (24) of Ullswater, Huntingdon was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, acquire/use/possess criminal property and assaulting an emergency worker.
Photo: Cambs Police
4. John Stanley
Prolific burglar John Stanley, 46, of Royston Road, Wendens Ambo was arrested after being caught on doorbell CCTV. He pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, non-dwelling burglary and handling stolen goods and was jailed for two years and 10 months
Photo: Cambs Police