A teenager from Woodston has been banned from Peterborough city centre after admitting class A drug dealing.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in Rivergate in the city centre by neighbourhood policing officers who were on patrol in the city centre on 20 May.

Upon noticing a group of known drug users, one of the officers – who was in ‘plain clothes’ – spotted the teen and identified himself as police officer, before the boy made a run for it.

The teen has also been given a curfew

Unfortunately for the youngster, a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), who was also in plain clothes, was nearby and caught him after a short chase.

Assisted by an officer from the force’s Special Constabulary, the teen was searched and found to have almost £800 in cash, a small amount of cannabis and three mobile phones on him, as well as about £800 of heroin and crack cocaine which fell out the bottom of his trouser leg.

Banned from city centre for three months

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, as well as possession of cannabis, when he appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 13 July.

He was sentenced to a nine-month youth rehabilitation order consisting of him being made to wear an electronic tag, having a curfew between 9pm and 7am for the next three weeks and must he must also reside at a specified address in Peterborough.

He has also been banned from entering Peterborough city centre for the next three months.

"This was some great proactive work”

PC Ash Morgan, who investigated, said: “This was some great proactive work by the local neighbourhood team and Special Constabulary who have been working hard to tackle drug issues in the city.

“We will be working closely with the Youth Offending Team and support services to monitor the boy’s activity and ensure he does not breach any of his conditions, which would be an arrestable offence.”