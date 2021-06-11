Teenage boys aged just 14 and 15 arrested as police seize machete
Two boys aged just 14 and 15 were arrested by police after police seized a machete at a Peterborough park.
Officers were called to Itter Park on Wednesday evening where they discovered the knife.
A police spokesman said: “Neighbourhood officers quickly responded to concerns about a boy brandishing a machete close to a children’s play area at Itter Park, in Paston, on Wednesday evening.
Following a foot chase, two boys aged 14 and 15 were arrested.”
