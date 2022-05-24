A boy who was arrested following a crash which killed two teenage youngsters in Peterborough earlier this month has been bailed by police.

The crash happened on Crowland Road at about 12.50am on 14 May, when a blue BMW, driven by a 16-year-old boy left the road and crashed into a bridge.

Brothers Luke (17) and Lewis (13) Smith were passengers in the car, and died from their injuries.

Luke and Lewis Smith died in the crash earlier this month

The driver, a 16-year-old boy from Peterborough, suffered serious but not life threatening injuries in the incident. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police said he had now been bailed.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.