A London teenager on trial for the fatal stabbing of a University of Northampton (UoN) student from Peterborough tried to flee to Nigeria after the attack, a court heard today.

The murder trial, concerning the fatal stabbing of UoN student Kwabena Osei-Poku, started on Thursday, October 12.

Mr Osei-Poku, formerly known as Alfred, died after he was fatally stabbed on Sunday, April 23, in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton at 8.50pm near the Waterside Campus.

Kwabena Osei-Poku (right) was fatally stabbed in New South Bridge Road, Far Cotton on April 23 (left)

Ogechi Eke, aged 19, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield, and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, aged 19, of Abbey Road, Barking and Dagenham, have both entered pleas of not guilty in response to the murder charges.

Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, aged 19, of Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, has also pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Ms. Marshall, the prosecuting barrister, initiated the trial on Thursday, October 12, following the swearing-in of the jury on Monday, October 9.

Chilling video footage was shown in court on Thursday (October 12) of Alfred being fatally stabbed by alleged rival drug dealer, Lebaga-Idubor.

The prosecution contends that the fatal incident was instigated by a 'drug dealing turf war’ which saw a ‘large amount of cannabis’, 105 grams in total with a street value of £1,000, stolen by Lebaga-Idubor and Eke from Alfred.

The dispute led to the fatal stabbing of Alfred by Lebaga-Idubor on New South Bridge Road at 8.51pm, according to the prosecution.

Lebaga-Idubor

The court heard how after the stabbing, Lebaga-Idubor fled to his friend's, Antonio Huian, student flat in Royal Terrace, where his clothing was burnt in a barrel in the garden before Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, Lebaga-Idubor's girlfriend at the time, brought over fresh clothing and travel documents for him.

The court heard how Lebaga-Idubor then made his escape to London via taxi, then to Paris via the Eurostar. In France, Lebaga-Idubor then tried to book multiple flights to Lagos, Nigeria but missed the initial flight and the following one was then cancelled. The court heard how he was then persuaded by family and friends to return to the UK. He was arrested on his return at St Pancras Station at 4.30pm on April 25. Lebaga-Idubor was then taken to University College Hospital to be treated for his stab wound to the left side of his chest he sustained during the attack, the court heard.

In a pre-written statement to police, Lebaga-Idubor explained why he fled the UK. He wrote: "I was still afraid of Alfred and what he might do, so I went to France to clear my head. When I heard he died I came back to the UK immediately." He denies murder, saying he acted in self-defence after being attacked by Alfred.

The prosecution suggests Lebaga-Idubor actually returned because he 'missed his flight to Lagos, by which time his whereabouts was known to the police'.

Lebaga-Idubor's statement went on to say: “Alfred was acting strange and kept putting his hand in his pocket. Afraid, I left with the drugs. Alfred followed us, calling us back to the flat. I kept telling him to leave us alone. He persisted. As we were walking, Alfred put his hand in his pocket. We got scared and turned around and walked off. Alfred followed us repeatedly asking us to return. Alfred stabbed me in my back and I lashed out [stabbed him back] at him and ran.”

The prosecution say that Lebaga-Idubor admitting to 'lashing out' would suggest he accepts he stabbed Alfred.

Eke

The court also heard how at 8.52pm, just after Alfred was stabbed, Eke, who has been described as ‘the most popular drug dealer’ at UoN, went back to his student accommodation at Waterside Campus.

The prosecution said Eke was then texting his girlfriend, saying, 'I'm finished. I'm very anxious. I was trying to diffuse, [that] didn't happen so that happened [stabbing]. My friend [Lebuga-Idubor] has to leave. It was so f****d. [Alfred] fell right in front of man. I'm not okay. I don't know what to say. I don't know why I put up a front because I really ain't happy." When asked by his girlfriend, 'Did you do it?. Eke responded, saying: "Na something happened with my friend. It was one versus one. Some yout [Alfred] brought an item [weapon], hit my friend, so I came with man [Lebaga-Idubor] told him to cool off."

The prosecution suggests that Eke was armed with a knife and could have delivered the fatal blow. Eke was arrested on campus at 1.15am, the court heard.

In a police interview, Eke provided a pre-written statement which said he denied murder and stabbing anyone that night. He also denies arming himself with a knife 'at any point'. Eke says he went to the flat to get his hair done by a friend and that his only involvement was to 'diffuse' the situation which erupted between Lebaga-Idubor and Alfred while he was there. Eke also says that he was 'unaware' that either Lebaga-Idubor or Alfred had knives.

In his pre-written statement for police, Eke said: “I know both males, neither are my enemy. I was discouraging violence.” Following the stabbing, Eke said: 'I was shocked and stayed on campus'.