Teen locked up after high speed police chase through Peterborough

A teenage driver whose high-speed bid to escape from police went disastrously wrong when he crashed his hire car into a barrier in Peterborough has been locked up.

George Bellamy, of Broadway, Yaxley, near Peterborough, drove at speeds reaching 128mph after being spotted in Northamptonshire on 15 June last year.

The 19 year old was driving a black Mercedes, thought to be a hire car, with three passengers when he caught the attention of police officers on patrol.

Officers in marked cars attempted to stop Bellamy and a pursuit began, which also involved the NPAS police helicopter, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

The pursuit continued along the single carriageway A605 – a well-known accident blackspot – with Bellamy reaching speeds of nearly 130mph.

Bellamy was seen to cross carriageways over solid white lines, causing oncoming drivers to swerve.

The pursuit continued at speed to Peterborough via Haddon services and onto Orton Parkway. He turned off Orton Parkway and, in a bid to escape, turned right onto a roundabout facing the wrong way.

However, he then crashed into a barrier, bringing the vehicle to a stop, and made off on foot with the three passengers.

One passenger was arrested at the car and the others, including Bellamy, were arrested nearby with the assistance of the BCH Dog Unit.

Bellamy was located by a police dog and his handler on the roundabout island, alone, and close to him was a bag containing the Mercedes car key among other items.

In police interview, Bellamy answered no comment to the majority of questions.

He admitted driving the car on at least one previous occasion and admitted his mobile phone and £500 belonging to him were inside the car on the night of the offence.

Bellamy was released on bail – but was then spotted speeding by officers for a second time on 11 November last year.

He failed to stop for firearms officers and this pursuit continued for five miles – between Whittlesey Road and The Rookery in Yaxley, Peterborough. During the pursuit Bellamy drove at excess speed, apart from when going past speed cameras, and at one stage went through a red light and overtook other drivers.

Small items, thought to be drugs paraphernalia, were thrown from the vehicle by the front seat passenger.

Police stopped the car, arrested Bellamy and seized a small quantity of cocaine.

Officers suspected Bellamy had been driving under the influence of drugs and after failing a drugs wipe administered by traffic officers, he provided a blood specimen for analysis.

It returned a positive reading of nine micrograms per litre of blood – more than four times the legal limit of two micrograms.

Bellamy previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

At Cambridge Crown Court today (10 April) he admitted further charges of failing to stop and driving while under the influence of drugs.

He was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders’ institution and was also disqualified from driving for two years and six months.

DC Dave May, who investigated, said: “Bellamy’s driving during both of these pursuits was reckless and completely irresponsible.

“He had absolutely no consideration for other road users as he drove dangerously - reaching speeds of over 125mph in the first one.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt in either incident, but many drivers had to take evasive action due to his driving and the situation could have been so much worse.

“We take driving offences very seriously and this case also highlights the important work of the NPAS police helicopter and our BCH Dog Unit.

“Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is completely unacceptable and is one of the fatal four causes of collisions.”

If you wish to report drink or drug driving, we operate a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call and report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply us with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving

George Bellamy