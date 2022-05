A teenage boy is due to appear in court today charged with drug offences.

The 17-year-old from Woodston, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by neighbourhood policing officers on patrol in Peterborough city centre on Friday evening (20 May).

He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession of cannabis and has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.