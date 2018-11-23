Teen arrested on suspicion of carrying imitation firearm and intent to supply drugs

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
The 19-year-old was arrested in Broadway yesterday by police.
He has been charged over the alleged drugs offence and released under investigation over the alleged imitation firearm offence.
He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in a fortnight.
A 15-year-old was also arrested at Stanley Rec, off Crawthorne Road, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and has been released under investigation.