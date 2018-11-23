Teen arrested on suspicion of carrying imitation firearm and intent to supply drugs

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of carrying an imitation firearm and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

The 19-year-old was arrested in Broadway yesterday by police.

An item collected by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

He has been charged over the alleged drugs offence and released under investigation over the alleged imitation firearm offence.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court in a fortnight.

A 15-year-old was also arrested at Stanley Rec, off Crawthorne Road, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and has been released under investigation.