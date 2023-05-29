News you can trust since 1948
Swords, knives and knuckle dusters handed into Cambridgeshire police during week long weapon amnesty

“To have more than 270 weapons handed in is a huge success”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th May 2023, 14:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:50 BST

Police have labelled a week long weapon amnesty as a success after More than 270 weapons including large knives, knuckle dusters and swords were handed in.

The items were surrendered at amnesty bins in Peterborough and Cambridge, as well as at events in Cambourne, Sawston, Histon and Ely.

Some of the 272 weapons are illegal to own due to changes to the Offensive Weapons Act banning items such as knuckledusters, extendable batons, curved swords and zombie knives. Even if kept on private property.

Some of the weapons handed in during the amnestySome of the weapons handed in during the amnesty
As well as the amnesty, officers visited numerous schools across the county, took part in extra patrols in hotspot areas and conducted weapons sweeps in an effort to locate any hidden items in public spaces.

In the last year possession of knife offences increased in Cambridgeshire by six per cent.

Inspector Karl Secker said: “To have more than 270 weapons handed in is a huge success. This represents a significant increase in items surrendered compared to recent amnesties and I’d like to thank everyone who took part.”

“Tackling knife crime is one of our priorities. It’s vital we continue our efforts to engage with young people and do all we can to combat the issue."

Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston said: “I am pleased to see so many people voluntarily removing knives from our streets – this is good news for us all. I have personally spent time speaking to young people in schools across the county about the dangers involved in carrying these potentially lethal weapons and remain committed to tackling serious violence (including knife crime) with partners to address this issue.”

What the law says

It is illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

